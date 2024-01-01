client.socket.tcpi_rcv_ssthresh
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The maximum number of bytes currently advertised as the TCP receive window (RWIN) to the client. The actual RWIN is reduced by the amount of data currently buffered in the kernel.
