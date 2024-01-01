  1. Home
client.socket.tcpi_rcv_ssthresh

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The maximum number of bytes currently advertised as the TCP receive window (RWIN) to the client. The actual RWIN is reduced by the amount of data currently buffered in the kernel.

