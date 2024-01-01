tls.client.protocol
STRING, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
The TLS protocol version this connection is speaking over. Example:
"TLSv1.2"
The
tls.client.protocol variable will be
not set if the connection wasn't
established over TLS.
