client.socket.tcpi_min_rtt
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The smallest round trip time (RTT) measurement observed on the current connection. It is in microseconds. The RTT for a connection may rise over time due to buffering in the network and in such cases the minimum observed RTT provides a different indication of the best case path RTT.
