  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

client.socket.tcpi_rcv_mss

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The number of bytes that the kernel believes the client TCP stack is using for its maximum segment size (MSS) sending parameter. It is based on the largest packet size previously received on the same connection.

client.socket.tcpi_rcv_mss is primarily used to govern the rate of ACK generation by the TCP stack when implementing the delayed ACK algorithm. The value of client.socket.tcpi_rcv_mss will change over the lifetime of the connection as new data is received. Its value can also provide limited insight into how efficiently the client was able to use its TCP send channel.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024