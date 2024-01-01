tls.client.certificate.is_cert_missing
BOOL, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
True if this connection is set to mutual TLS optional mode and the client does not provide a certificate during the handshake.
BOOL, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
True if this connection is set to mutual TLS optional mode and the client does not provide a certificate during the handshake.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)