client.socket.tcpi_total_retrans
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The number of packets in the current connection that contained data being retransmitted counted across the lifetime of the connection.
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The number of packets in the current connection that contained data being retransmitted counted across the lifetime of the connection.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)