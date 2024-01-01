  1. Home
client.socket.tcpi_rcv_space

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The number of received bytes that were transferred to userspace over the previous round trip time (RTT). This supports TCP stack receive window (RWIN) auto-tuning and does not have any known VCL use cases.

