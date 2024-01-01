client.socket.congestion_algorithm
STRING, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
Congestion control algorithm for the client connection. Available
values at this time are
cubic,
reno, or
bbr, with
cubic being the
default. VCL that sets this variable should read the value back
afterwards to confirm that the selection was able to be honored by the
kernel configuration.
New Reno, selected with the
reno token, is the classic loss-driven
TCP congestion control approach. It is known for cyclically filling
and emptying buffers along the path, for performing poorly in the
face of non-congestion driven packet loss, and for being too
conservative in the face of situations like high bandwidth or high delay paths.
Cubic is defined in RFC 8312.
Like
reno, it is a pure loss-based algorithm. It is more aggressive
than
reno and does a better job of effectively using high bandwidth
and high delay paths but still struggles in the presence of loss. This
aggressiveness also leads to consistent filling of on-path buffers and
the creating of bufferbloat and interference with latency-sensitive
applications like VOIP or gaming.
BBR considers both loss and delay and explicitly seeks to maintain the highest sending rate at a constant delay. BBR, due to its consideration of buffering induced delay, is better at maintaining shallow buffers and better network latency for other applications. BBR is the newest of these algorithms and is still evolving and considered experimental.
