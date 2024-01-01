client.socket.tcpi_rcv_rtt

INTEGER, read-only .

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

An estimate of time, in microseconds, that it would take the remote client to exhaust the currently advertised remote receive window (RWIN) if no userspace consumption of that data occurred. It is based on the observed bandwidth of the connection and the variable may return zero if there is not enough data transfer yet to make an estimate.

Applications may use this information to schedule the frequency at which they read data from the kernel, but it is primarily used by the kernel itself when determining the size of RWIN.