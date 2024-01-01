client.socket.pace

INTEGER, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

Ceiling rate in kilobytes per second for bytes sent to the client.

The minimum value of this variable is 128KiB.

This rate accounts for header sizes and retransmits, so the application level rate might be different from the one set here.

Try it out

client.socket.pace is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.