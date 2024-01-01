client.socket.pace
INTEGER, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
Ceiling rate in kilobytes per second for bytes sent to the client.
The minimum value of this variable is 128KiB.
This rate accounts for header sizes and retransmits, so the application level rate might be different from the one set here.
