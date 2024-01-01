  1. Home
client.port

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the remote client port. This could be useful as a seed that returns the same value both in an ESI and a top-level request. For example, you could hash client.ip and client.port to get a value used both in ESI and the top level request.

