client.port
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the remote client port. This could be useful as a seed that returns
the same value both in an ESI and a top-level request. For example, you could
hash
client.ip and
client.port to get a value
used both in ESI and the top level request.
