client.socket.tcpi_advmss
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The number of bytes advertised in the maximum segment size (MSS) option to the client during connection establishment and therefore the maximum packet size that will be received from the client. It is based on the TCP stack's cached information about the path being used to connect to the client and which sizes have been successfully used on the path in the past.
