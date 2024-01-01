client.socket.tcpi_pmtu
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The number of bytes the TCP stack believes can be transmitted in one IP packet without fragmentation to the client. This value is derived on a per-path basis and may be cached between different connections that share the same path.
