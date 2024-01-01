  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

client.socket.tcpi_pmtu

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The number of bytes the TCP stack believes can be transmitted in one IP packet without fragmentation to the client. This value is derived on a per-path basis and may be cached between different connections that share the same path.

