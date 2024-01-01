client.socket.ploss
FLOAT, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
An estimate of packet loss associated with the current client-side connection. The metric is the ratio of sent packets that contain some retransmitted data to the number of sent data packets. This yields a number between 0 and 1 with 0 meaning no loss.
