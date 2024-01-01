tls.client.certificate.is_cert_expired
BOOL, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
True if this connection is set to mutual TLS optional mode and the client certificate has expired or is not currently valid.
BOOL, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
True if this connection is set to mutual TLS optional mode and the client certificate has expired or is not currently valid.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)