  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

tls.client.handshake_sent_bytes

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

Counts the bytes delivered to the client in the TLS handshake over the connection lifetime.

