  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

client.socket.tcpi_max_pacing_rate

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The maximum rate, expressed in bytes per second, that the TCP stack will use at any time for sending to to the client while using the fair queuing queuing discipline (fq qdisc). -1 indicates it is disabled and there is no maximum. The current actual sending rate can be accessed via client.socket.tcpi_pacing_rate.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024