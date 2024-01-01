client.socket.tcpi_max_pacing_rate
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The maximum rate, expressed in bytes per second, that the TCP
stack will use at any time for sending to to the client while using
the fair queuing queuing discipline (fq qdisc). -1 indicates it is disabled and
there is no maximum. The current actual sending rate can be accessed via
client.socket.tcpi_pacing_rate.
