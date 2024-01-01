client.socket.tcpi_snd_cwnd
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverfetchlogerror
client.socket.cwnd is a Read/Write
alias of
client.socket.tcpi_snd_cwnd.
The size, in packets, of the current congestion window (CWND) for sending data to the client. The TCP stack will not send more than this much data without it being acknowledged by the client.
