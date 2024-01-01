  1. Home
client.socket.tcpi_snd_cwnd

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverfetchlogerror

client.socket.cwnd is a Read/Write alias of client.socket.tcpi_snd_cwnd.

The size, in packets, of the current congestion window (CWND) for sending data to the client. The TCP stack will not send more than this much data without it being acknowledged by the client.

