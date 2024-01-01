tls.client.certificate.not_after
TIME, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
A TIME of the end of the client certificate's validity period. Return value of -1 indicates error.
TIME, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
A TIME of the end of the client certificate's validity period. Return value of -1 indicates error.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)