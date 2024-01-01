req.protocol
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Indicates whether the request uses SSL or not. Possible values are
http and
https.
Redirect insecure HTTP to TLS (SSL, HTTPS) in VCL
Redirect any requests that come into a VCL service on insecure HTTP, to the equivalent TLS endpoint (the Compute platform does this automatically).
