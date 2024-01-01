client.socket.nexthop
IP, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The IP address of the next hop router used when sending from edge to the TCP client (e.g., fe80::173:0:2).
In cases where the edge has multiple network connections, this gives insight into which one is being used to transmit the response to the client.
