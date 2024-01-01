  1. Home
client.socket.nexthop

IP, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The IP address of the next hop router used when sending from edge to the TCP client (e.g., fe80::173:0:2).

In cases where the edge has multiple network connections, this gives insight into which one is being used to transmit the response to the client.

