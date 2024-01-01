client.socket.tcpi_data_segs_in
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The number of packets received from the client on this connection with a positive data length (e.g., pure control packets do not count). This may include spurious retransmissions.
