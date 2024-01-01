client.socket.tcpi_last_data_sent
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The number of milliseconds between now and the last time data was transmitted to the client on the current connection. Both new data and retransmitted data are counted. This includes any data framed by the TCP layer such as TLS, HTTP framing, or HTTP message bodies, but it does not include TCP packets that carry only meta information (e.g., pure ACK packets).
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)