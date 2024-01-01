client.socket.tcpi_last_data_sent

INTEGER, read-only .

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The number of milliseconds between now and the last time data was transmitted to the client on the current connection. Both new data and retransmitted data are counted. This includes any data framed by the TCP layer such as TLS, HTTP framing, or HTTP message bodies, but it does not include TCP packets that carry only meta information (e.g., pure ACK packets).