client.socket.tcpi_rtt
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The TCP stack's smoothed round trip time (RTT) estimate, in microseconds, for the current connection to the client. As the client acknowledges the data being sent to it on the current connection, the value is updated with new timer measurements. The RTT is used by the loss detection algorithms and sometimes for congestion control as well.
