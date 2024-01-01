  1. Home
req.is_ssl

BOOL, read-only.

Deprecated

Deprecated. Available inall subroutines.

Indicates whether the request uses SSL or not.

Instead of using this variable, consider using fastly_info.edge.is_tls.

