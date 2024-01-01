client.socket.tcpi_snd_ssthresh
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The TCP stack's current sending slow start threshold expressed in packets. When the congestion window (CWND) is below this value, the TCP stack will grow its sending rate more aggressively.
Each connection begins with the
maximum
client.socket.tcpi_snd_ssthresh, 2147483647, because it wants to
aggressively probe the network path for available bandwidth. The sender will
maintain that value until enough data has been transferred to make an estimate
of the available path bandwidth, at which time it will be reduced to a
conservative estimate of the bandwidth delay product of the path. CWND
greater than ssthresh grows at a slower rate (congestion avoidance
mode) than CWND below the threshold (slow start mode).
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)