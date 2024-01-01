  1. Home
client.socket.tcpi_snd_ssthresh

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The TCP stack's current sending slow start threshold expressed in packets. When the congestion window (CWND) is below this value, the TCP stack will grow its sending rate more aggressively.

Each connection begins with the maximum client.socket.tcpi_snd_ssthresh, 2147483647, because it wants to aggressively probe the network path for available bandwidth. The sender will maintain that value until enough data has been transferred to make an estimate of the available path bandwidth, at which time it will be reduced to a conservative estimate of the bandwidth delay product of the path. CWND greater than ssthresh grows at a slower rate (congestion avoidance mode) than CWND below the threshold (slow start mode).

