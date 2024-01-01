  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

client.socket.tcpi_rttvar

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The TCP stack's estimate of the smoothed mean deviation of the round trip time samples used in conjunction with the smoothed round trip time for loss detection. It is expressed in microseconds. client.socket.tcpi_rttvar is a measurement of variance, therefore larger values represent connections with less stable performance than connections with smaller client.socket.tcpi_rttvar.

