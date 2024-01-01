client.socket.tcp_info
BOOL, read-only.
Available inrecvdeliverlogerror
The value of this variable indicates whether
tcp_info functionality is
available for accurate calculation of other variables. Examples of
dependent functionality are variables with
tcpi in their names, as
well as
client.socket.nexthop, and some logging. When
tcp_info
functionality is available, one is returned, otherwise zero.
User contributed notesBETA
