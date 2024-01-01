  1. Home
client.socket.tcp_info

BOOL, read-only.

Available inrecvdeliverlogerror

The value of this variable indicates whether tcp_info functionality is available for accurate calculation of other variables. Examples of dependent functionality are variables with tcpi in their names, as well as client.socket.nexthop, and some logging. When tcp_info functionality is available, one is returned, otherwise zero.

