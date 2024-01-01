tls.client.certificate.raw_certificate_b64
STRING, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
The client raw certificate is a base64 encoded string of the X509 PEM format certificate used to authenticate the client during mTLS handshake. Limited to 4KiB.
User contributed notesBETA
