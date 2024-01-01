tls.client.tlsexts_list_sha
STRING, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
A SHA-1 digest of the TLS extensions supported by the client as little-endian, 16-bit integers, represented in Base64.
User contributed notesBETA
