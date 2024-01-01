tls.client.servername
STRING, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
The Server Name Indication (SNI) the client sent in the
ClientHello TLS
record. Returns
"" if the client did not send SNI. Otherwise
not set if the
request is not a TLS request.
