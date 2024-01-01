  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

tls.client.servername

STRING, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

The Server Name Indication (SNI) the client sent in the ClientHello TLS record. Returns "" if the client did not send SNI. Otherwise not set if the request is not a TLS request.

