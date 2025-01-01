  1. Home
FAQ

These articles provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Agent StatsD Metrics
StatsD Metrics Metrics can be reported through StatsD to the service of your choice using the statsd-address agent configuration flag…

Fastly Security Labs
Fastly Security Labs is a program that grants your corp (also known as an account) access to in-development beta features. In addition to…

IPv6 support
Fastly provides full support for IPv6 in the product, including: Detection and decisioning: Requests are appropriately tagged and IPv…

