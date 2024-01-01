La Redoute needed to convert the longstanding power of their brand, and the images that conveyed it, into the places their visitors were now spending time on the web. As such, mobile shoppers were a huge consideration. But to get their images up to necessary standards would have been a massive undertaking, robbing the engineering team of approximately six months that they could put to better use.

That’s why Fastly’s Image Optimizer became so crucial to their digital transformation. La Redoute was able to offload the massive scope of the project to Fastly, which saved them valuable time and resources: instead of a taxing six-month internal project, Fastly optimized the entire image library in roughly one week.

La Redoute’s focus on mobile was especially prudent: while just four years ago, about ¼ of La Redoute’s traffic came from mobile, now it’s grown to 50% — and that percentage is increasing all the time. Today, whatever device their visitors are shopping from, La Redoute can deliver a fast, high-quality experience to meet their customers’ needs.