How Fastly helps developers build fast, secure, and highly personalized apps.
The team behind better online experiences
A new architecture for the modern internet
See what industry analysts say about Fastly
Recent updates and announcements
The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences
See how the best of the web succeed
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Join the team that's building a better internet
Our modern network gives you a competitive edge with built-in security, so you can deliver content quickly and confidently.
Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally
Deliver seamless live streaming experiences
Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences
Optimize multi-CDN deployments
Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time
Rapid image processing at the edge
Granular control over routing decisions
Reduce the complexity of TLS management
Connect directly to Fastly
Easily manage IP addresses
Modern protocols
Instant, accurate domain name discovery
Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Modern web app and API security, anywhere
Detect and mitigate bot attacks
Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks
Secure your API endpoints
Defend against client-side attacks
Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users
The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools
Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup
Program the same services we use to build Fastly products
The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products
Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching
Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.
AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Stream and analyze logs in real-time
Explore live and historical traffic data
Assess domain level insights
View complete origin to edge insights
Create notifications for service-related metrics
Interact with actionable insights
We have a proven track record of success in helping our clients achieve their business goals.
Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service
Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences
World class support from start to finish
Maximized control and flexibility
Expertly managed web application protection
Fastly Support helping you grow better, together
We are challenging the status quo for all of our customers' digital experiences.
Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming
High performance for emerging media brands
Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences
Fast, personalized experiences at scale
Integrated security to protect customer data
Instantly scale your performance as you grow
Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors
Deliver secure learning experiences at scale
Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads
Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend
Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources
Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives
Learn how to protect your user's data
See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform
Only Fastly gives you superpowers that make every part of your app instant — from data to compute to AI.
Build something amazing today
Creating a more trustworthy internet
Dev tools built for teams - with an edge
Join developers around the world
Create a free developer account
Join our powerful partner ecosystem to extend your offerings and to help deliver fast, safe, and engaging digital experiences.
Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences
Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services
Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products
Explore our partner ecosystem
Access all your Fastly partner resources
Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products
Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs
Explore our resources to learn how you can get the most out of Fastly’s powerful edge cloud platform.
Get the most out of Fastly
Explore data sheets, reports, and more
Hands on learning with Fastly products
Learn about Internet technology
Our latest thoughts and ideas
Stronger security through research
Explore expert and industry insights
How can we help?
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