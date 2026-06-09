Artur Bergman has served as our Chief Technology Officer and Founder since April 2024. He served as our Chief Architect from February 2020 to April 2024, as our Chief Executive Officer from Fastly’s founding in March 2011 until February 2020, Chairperson of the Board of Directors from February 2020 to April 2023, and as a member of our Board of Directors since March 2011. From September 2007 to June 2011, Mr. Bergman served as Manager, Vice President, then Chief Technology Officer of Wikia, Inc., a global community knowledge-sharing platform. From November 2005 to March 2007, Mr. Bergman served as Engineering Manager for Six Apart Ltd., a social networking service. From the second half of 2003 to August 2005, Mr. Bergman served as Engineering Manager of Fotango, Ltd., a subsidiary of Canon Europe.

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