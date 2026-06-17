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Ash Naiku
Senior Enterprise Architect, Security
Ash Naiku is an Enterprise Architect for Web Security at Fastly, where he manages technology partnerships and works closely with Fastly customers. Prior to joining Fastly, Ash worked at Google Cloud collaborating with MSSP partners and supporting e-commerce and SaaS customers. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking and dancing.
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UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF
Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots.