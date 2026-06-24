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Barath Raghavan
Distinguished Engineer
Barath Raghavan is a Distinguished Engineer at Fastly, working across AI, machine learning, edge protocols, privacy, and security. He is also on the faculty at the University of Southern California, where he co-directs the Networked Systems Lab. His career spans more than two decades of research and engineering focused on Internet architecture, network security, and distributed systems.
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Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity
Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity.