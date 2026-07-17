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Dan Smith
Senior Data Scientist
Dan Smith is on the Analytics team at Fastly and works on all things data. Prior to Fastly, he got his start in Analytics at JPMorgan after serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Outside of work, he spends his free time with his wife, daughters, and dog - outside as much as possible.
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Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic
What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S.