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Guy Nir
Product Manager
Guy Nir is a Product Manager at Fastly, working on the Access and Identity team as well as building core platform capabilities. He also leads Fastly's collaboration with Google on the first-party tag effort. Outside of work, Guy loves spending time with his family and friends, and stays active by skiing, running, biking, and swimming.
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Fastly enables first-party tagging for Google Advertisers
Fastly Ad Tag Gateway enables resilient, first-party measurement for Google Advertisers. Restore visibility, ensure compliance, and see up to 14% uplift in ad signals.