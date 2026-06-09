Joan Jenkins is the Chief Marketing Officer at Fastly, with more than two decades of experience accelerating growth and expanding market presence as companies scale. She brings proven experience using AI to deliver modern marketing, strengthen product positioning, and drive customer value. Prior to Fastly, Joan served as Chief Marketing Officer at Mindtickle where she led marketing strategy, demand generation, brand, product marketing, and sales development. She has also held senior marketing leadership roles at Informatica, Druva, Oracle, and Cisco. Joan has been recognized as one of Pavilion’s 2025 Top 50 CMOs to Watch.

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