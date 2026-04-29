Samir is the Global Field CISO at Fastly, where he works at the intersection of cybersecurity, resilience, and digital transformation. With more than two decades of executive leadership across global banking, financial services, and enterprise technology, he brings a rare blend of deep regulatory insight and hands-on security strategy. His career has focused on helping organizations navigate complex risk environments, build resilient security programs, and align cybersecurity with business growth in highly regulated and high-stakes industries.

Show bio