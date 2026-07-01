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Shaun Flagg
Senior Cloud Engineer, Fastly
Shaun Flagg is a Senior Cloud Engineer at Fastly, working with Media, Entertainment, and Gaming customers across edge delivery, streaming media, compute, security, and large-scale customer architectures. His career spans twenty years of engineering, product, and architecture work at Fastly, Brightcove, SiriusXM, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Cox Media Group. He focuses on high-traffic video, CDN strategy, edge compute, and distributed media systems.
Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute
Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins.
State of Pay: Agentic Commerce, Payments, and the Edge
Explore the rise of agentic commerce, emerging AI payment protocols, and why the edge is becoming the control point for secure AI-driven transactions.