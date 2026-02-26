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Dibakar Das
Senior Product Manager - Observability
Dibakar is a Senior Product Manager at Fastly, managing Observability products. He brings a deep-rooted background in the space, having spent the formative decade of his career building observability solutions & cloud-managed hardware for a Fortune 500 global pioneer in IP-based networking and SDN. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks and mastering different cuisines in his spare time.
How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure
Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting.
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Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.