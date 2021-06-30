Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. August 12, 2026

How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing. May 21, 2026

Bad Performance Kills SaaS/PaaS Growth — Why Your CDN Matters Omeed Nosrati, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Boost SaaS and PaaS performance with the right CDN. Learn how to improve speed, security, and scalability while supporting product-led growth with Fastly. May 04, 2026

Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud Sandeep Sadasivuni, Ben Argov, + 3 more Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale. February 12, 2026

Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security. February 04, 2026

AI Agents on Fastly Compute: How it Works and What Makes it Secure Kay Sawada, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Learn how to run AI agents on Fastly Compute, leveraging the edge for low latency and WebAssembly sandboxes for enterprise-grade speed and security. January 28, 2026

Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute Brock Norvell, Terri Allegretto, + 2 more Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events. November 05, 2025

Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI) Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules. September 16, 2025

Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute Kay Sawada, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications. May 23, 2025

Protecting Against Scrapers with Fastly Bot Management Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Protect your website from scrapers and unauthorized access with Fastly Bot Management. Secure cached content, prevent price undercutting, and protect SEO. May 21, 2025

Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses Matt Torrisi, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response. May 20, 2025

Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post. March 19, 2025

Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges. September 12, 2023

Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse. May 01, 2023

How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful. April 28, 2023

Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders, + 1 more Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization. February 27, 2023

Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly Brock Norvell, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales. June 01, 2022

Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps Matt Torrisi, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact. March 08, 2022

Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do. December 07, 2021