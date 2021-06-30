Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects
Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands
Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.
How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent
Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing.
Bad Performance Kills SaaS/PaaS Growth — Why Your CDN Matters
Boost SaaS and PaaS performance with the right CDN. Learn how to improve speed, security, and scalability while supporting product-led growth with Fastly.
Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud
Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale.
Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones
Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security.
AI Agents on Fastly Compute: How it Works and What Makes it Secure
Learn how to run AI agents on Fastly Compute, leveraging the edge for low latency and WebAssembly sandboxes for enterprise-grade speed and security.
Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute
Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events.
Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI)
Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules.
Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute
Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.
Protecting Against Scrapers with Fastly Bot Management
Protect your website from scrapers and unauthorized access with Fastly Bot Management. Secure cached content, prevent price undercutting, and protect SEO.
Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses
Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response.
Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions
Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post.
Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery
As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges.
Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge
Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.
How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes
Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful.
Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization
Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization.
Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly
Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales.
Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps
While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact.
Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform
In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do.
Request enrichment helps identify user data
Requests passing through Fastly can be transformed in many ways. In this example, we’ll show you how to use enriched requests and our next-gen WAF to help you make more informed security decisions.