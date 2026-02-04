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Fastly enterprise solution architects
The Fastly Solution Architect Team focuses on ensuring our customers have the best practices and patterns to achieve success using Fastly products for their business. The team is at the cutting edge of seeing and solving real world problems at the intersection of internet application performance and security.
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Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones
Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security.