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Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

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Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

The Fastly Solution Architect Team focuses on ensuring our customers have the best practices and patterns to achieve success using Fastly products for their business. The team is at the cutting edge of seeing and solving real world problems at the intersection of internet application performance and security.

  • Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.

    Security
    + 3 more
    CODE - Fastly

  • How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Bad Performance Kills SaaS/PaaS Growth — Why Your CDN Matters

    Omeed Nosrati, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Boost SaaS and PaaS performance with the right CDN. Learn how to improve speed, security, and scalability while supporting product-led growth with Fastly.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud

    Sandeep Sadasivuni, Ben Argov, + 3 more

    Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale.

    Performance
    CDN & Delivery

  • Stopping Bad Bots Without Blocking the Good Ones

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Keep trusted automation running while blocking malicious bots. Learn how precise WAF controls reduce false positives without weakening security.

    Security

  • AI Agents on Fastly Compute: How it Works and What Makes it Secure

    Kay Sawada, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Learn how to run AI agents on Fastly Compute, leveraging the edge for low latency and WebAssembly sandboxes for enterprise-grade speed and security.

    Engineering
    + 4 more

  • Building Scalable Waiting Rooms with Fastly Compute

    Brock Norvell, Terri Allegretto, + 2 more

    Control website traffic and prevent server overload with Fastly Compute waiting rooms. Learn how to build scalable, customizable queues for high-demand events.

    Compute
    + 4 more

  • Teach Your robots.txt a New Trick (for AI)

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Control how AI bots like Google-Extended and Applebot-Extended use your website content for training. Update your robots.txt file with simple Disallow rules.

    CDN & Delivery
    + 3 more

  • Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute

    Kay Sawada, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.

    Compute
    + 4 more

  • Protecting Against Scrapers with Fastly Bot Management

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Protect your website from scrapers and unauthorized access with Fastly Bot Management. Secure cached content, prevent price undercutting, and protect SEO.

    Platform
    + 3 more

  • Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses

    Matt Torrisi, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response.

    Engineering
    Performance

  • Testing Next-Gen WAF Rate Limiting Rule with GitHub Actions

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Learn how to test a Next-Gen WAF rate limiting rule using Fastly and GitHub Actions. Prevent DDoS attacks and enforce Terms of Service with this post.

  • Surface and protect authentication endpoints with Login Discovery

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    As organizations scale, there is a potential for threats to creep in via an increase in application management and beyond. Learn how Fastly can help you avoid these challenges.

    Security
    Compute

  • Advanced Rate Limiting on Fastly’s Edge

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Use Advanced Rate Limiting with edge deployments of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for easier, stronger protection against fraud and abuse.

    Security
    Compute

  • How to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in less than 10 minutes

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Two of the main problems people encounter when trying to secure their web and API endpoints is that their security solution is complicated or difficult to maintain, and that the deployment is slow and painful.

    Security
    Compute

  • Designing Next-Gen WAF Sites for your Organization

    Brooks Cunningham, Travis Sanders, + 1 more

    Flexible options for deploying Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF are critical for getting your security running effectively, quickly, and with the right structure for your organization.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly

    Brock Norvell, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales.

    Customers
    + 2 more

  • Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps

    Matt Torrisi, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact.

    Security

  • Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this is just one example of what it can do.

    Security
    + 2 more

  • Request enrichment helps identify user data

    Brooks Cunningham, Fastly Enterprise Solution Architects

    Requests passing through Fastly can be transformed in many ways. In this example, we’ll show you how to use enriched requests and our next-gen WAF to help you make more informed security decisions.

    Product
    Security