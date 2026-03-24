Fastly Named a Leader in Edge Development Platforms 2026 by Independent Research Firm

Company Received Above-average Customer Feedback and Highest Possible Scores in Innovation, Developer Experience, and Performance & Latency Optimization Criteria

SAN FRANCISCO – March 24, 2026 – Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Edge Development Platforms, Q1 2026 report.” This report evaluates top platforms in the market that enable developers to build and deploy applications on distributed infrastructure closer to users and data sources.

Fastly believes its recognition as a Leader reinforces its strong position among the top edge development platforms. The company was also the only evaluated vendor to receive above-average customer feedback. According to the Forrester Wave™ report: “customers highlight Fastly’s strong performance, reliability, and developer experience,” and “praise the vendor’s highly engaged technical support and proactive partnership…”

The Forrester Wave™ notes: “Fastly’s strategy emphasizes a global compute fabric rooted in Wasm security, interoperability, and deterministic performance.” The evaluation further notes that, “Fastly aims to strengthen its already impressive innovative position in AI‑assisted development and edge‑first event streaming while expanding containers and components to increase workload flexibility.” Additionally, Forrester’s report states, “Fastly is a top choice for performance‑critical, event‑driven, security‑sensitive, and globally consistent edge workloads.”

“Organizations across all industries now differentiate in their markets by delivering resilient, highly performant, always-on software. Investing in edge platforms helps them achieve these ambitions at global scale,” said Kelly Shortridge, Chief Product Officer at Fastly. “To us, this recognition positions Fastly as the essential foundation for enterprises to translate software delivery investments into continuous competitive advantage. Our global compute fabric weaves the security, performance, and consistency enterprises need to expedite innovation and invent new app paradigms that transform their business.”

Fastly’s continued innovation in edge development reinforces its ability to help organizations build and deploy high-performance, Secure by Design applications closer to users and data. To learn more about Fastly’s edge development platform or to access a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://learn.fastly.com/Forrester-Edge-Development-Platform-WAVE-Report-Q12026

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Fastly, Inc.

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com , and follow us @fastly .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to: support performance-critical and globally distributed applications and help businesses expedite innovation and invent new app paradigms; and strengthen our position in AI‑assisted development and edge-first event streaming while expanding containers and components to increase workload flexibility. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including without limitation Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Stacey Hurwitz

press@fastly.com