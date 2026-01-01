Tools for Where Performance Matters
Fastly Product Demos
Discover how Fastly works through quick, practical demos. See key features in action, from performance and security to edge resilience.
Learn how Fastly can help you deliver faster, more reliable digital experiences.
- API Discovery: Make Sense of API Chaos
With API Discovery, you can get a complete view of all the API activity flowing through your system in just a few clicks.
- The Fastly Image Optimizer: Image-Heavy to Conversion-Ready
Modern applications are filled with rich images and videos. Learn how you can make every image the perfect format for every device, with just a few clicks.
- React2Shell Critical Vulnerability: What It Is and What to Do
In this video, we break down what React2Shell is, how it can be exploited, and the immediate steps development and security teams should take to reduce risk and prevent compromise.
- AWS Security LIVE: Fastly’s approach to DDoS protection
Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks continue to increase in size, sophistication, and frequency. In this session with AWS, we'll dive deep into web application DDoS trends from Fastly’s global customer base.
- How to Create a Custom-Branded CAPTCHA on Fastly in Under 2 Minutes
In this quick tutorial, we show you how to create and deploy a custom-branded CAPTCHA on Fastly in just over a minute. You’ll learn how to fully control the user experience while keeping your security posture strong and your brand front and center.
- The Fastly Sustainability Dashboard Deep Dive
Fastly's Sustainability dashboard makes it easier for customers to understand the environmental impact of using the Fastly platform by addressing the inefficiencies and limitations of older methods. .
- Fastly NGWAF Deception: Beyond Stopping Attackers
Signalling to attackers that they've been stopped only encourages them to try new tactics or target different endpoints in your application. Instead, learn how Fastly Deception masks the feedback response to attackers, so they're unable to iterate.
- The Fastly VCL Editor: Effortless, Fine-Grained Control
Learn how you can quickly ship configuration code that extends your systems and tunes your resilience to the higest possible level.
- The Fastly MCP Server: Control the Edge with AI
How quickly do you want to ship and scale? Learn how the Fastly MCP server can quickly configure our entire plaform in just a few chat commands.
- The Fastly Sustainability Dashboard: Faster, Secure, More Sustainable
Learn about your carbon emissions from the edge with the Sustainability Dashboard. Comprehensive insights into the carbon footprint of workloads, Fastly datacenters, and more.
- Fastly MCP Server Demo: Using Claude
This 45-second demo of Fastly's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server covers an example of using Claude to create and attach a KV store to a Compute service.
- AI Bot Management: Stop Unwanted Bots From Scraping Your Content
See how Fastly AI Bot Management works, using this example from Bubs Bakery, a popular online source for baking recipes.
- How to Setup Your CDN
Discover in this video how-to setup your Fastly CDN service in the Fastly Control Panel.
- Fastly Staging Environment
Fastly's Staging Environment enables thorough testing of CDN and Compute configurations with one-click or API call across our entire network before reaching production.