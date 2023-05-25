The future of business starts with developers

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Company The team behind better online experiences Network Map A new architecture for the modern internet Industry Analyst Relations See what industry analysts say about Fastly News Recent updates and announcements Platform The platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiences Customer Stories See how the best of the web succeed Events Connect with Fastly at an event Careers Join the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure Savings Achieve lower, more predictable cloud spend Multi-cloud Optimization Reduce complexity and unify cloud resources Customer Trust Learn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiatives Privacy Enablement Learn how to protect your user's data Sustainability Dashboard See your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

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Developers Build something amazing today Fast Forward Creating a more trustworthy internet Dev Tools Dev tools built for teams - with an edge Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Community Join developers around the world Sign up Create a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with Fastly Help deliver safe, fast and engaging experiences Cloud Partners Learn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud services Channel Partners Enhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly products Technology & Integration Partners Explore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal Login Access all your Fastly partner resources Become a Partner Enhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly products Find a Partner Let us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

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Documentation Get the most out of Fastly Resource Library Explore data sheets, reports, and more Fastly Academy Hands on learning with Fastly products Learning Center Learn about Internet technology Blog Our latest thoughts and ideas Security Research Stronger security through research Fastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support Center How can we help? Contact Us Get in touch today

Drive conversions through better shopper experiences

Deliver fast, reliable, secure, high-quality interactions -- today and during major shopping events

In the competitive world of online retail, shoppers have high expectations. Regardless of how they shop - desktop, mobile app, mobile browser, on a variety of device types - today’s shoppers won’t become buyers with slow sites or inconsistent experiences. They expect fast, reliable, secure, high-quality interactions, especially during major events like holiday shopping or flash sales.


Online retailers that consistently provide optimal shopping experiences will be rewarded with increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. Fastly empowers your dev teams to create exceptional digital shopping experiences for your customers by processing, serving and securing your customer applications at the edge of the network, as close to your end users as possible. We give ecommerce companies the tools to deliver faster, more personalized, secure sites and apps at scale in a more cost-effective manner.

Make it personal

Deliver fast, personalized experiences at scale by moving logic to the network edge. Fastly makes it easy to deliver tailored content based on any number of factors, including customer location, buying history, or device type. This functionality — included in our standard service — can even run A/B tests without waiting for plugins to load or adding multiple URLs, which can compromise SEO results. High-quality product images can make or break the shopper experience. Image Optimizer manipulates images in near real-time based on a shopper’s device type, browser, location, or Internet connection, which delivers the best possible images while simplifying your image delivery workflow.'

Learn more about image optimization ->

See it and fix it

With near real-time analytics and streaming logs, you’ll have actionable insights to respond to customer behaviors, security issues, and website health problems without delay. Fastly empowers you to see activity and take immediate action instantly. You can also monitor the impact of new code deployments and make rollback decisions as necessary — with the power to roll back to previous stable code within seconds. Fastly’s network allows you to log any aspect of requests or responses and is integrated with over 25 logging endpoints for analysis and alerting.

Learn more about real-time logs for complete visibility ->

Get more speed with less cost

Dynamic content, such as product prices and inventory data, comprise a significant portion of response volume. However, such content cannot be cached by most legacy CDNs due to their inability to invalidate outdated content instantly. Fastly’s network allows you to programmatically purge invalid content in 150 milliseconds on average*, thereby allowing you to cache dynamic content, including API responses. This ability also makes Fastly well-suited to support headless commerce, which leverages APIs to connect various heads to a decoupled backend. Being able to cache both static and dynamic content allows you to deliver a faster user experience and realize greater origin offload — which translates to the dual benefits of stability and cost savings. Caching API responses at the edge means fewer trips to origins and less dependence on costly API gateways, resulting in cost savings. And for highly sensitive content you prefer not to cache, such as PII (personally identifiable information), Fastly can accelerate it on our network and deliver a mix of sensitive and non-sensitive responses simultaneously.

Learn more about caching API responses ->

“Fastly is a force multiplier that enables our business to do more with less, and ensures smooth, fast, and reliable customer interactions.”

Lee Jensen Technical Recruiter

Have an always-on storefront

Technological failures aren’t just an inconvenience — they’re a breach of trust. Customers need assurance that sites will remain performant regardless of traffic spikes and fluctuations, especially those caused by flash sales and holiday shopping. Fastly’s edge cloud network can easily accommodate traffic spikes or origin failures without the need to modify your infrastructure. And it allows you to give priority to active buyers by enabling a waiting room if your origin becomes overloaded during peak traffic events. In addition, Fastly provides additional key functionality to ensure your ecommerce is always up and running smoothly. Our load balancer instantly scales to multiple terabits per second (Tbps) for cost-effectiveness and transparency. We have no time-based scaling limitations or capacity constraints. Our software-defined network enables us to consistently route requests to the most optimal Fastly POP and server while ensuring high availability. As a result, we can easily accommodate traffic spikes without the need for customers to modify their infrastructure.

Learn more about load balancing at scale ->

Scale security in any environment

Fastly protects your web apps and APIs at scale, wherever they are — on-premise, cloud, containers or hybrid environments. Our award-winning next-gen Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP) solution protects your organization’s entire application portfolio. It provides the visibility that empowers DevOps and security teams to make their apps more resilient. Gain protection against advanced threats, including account takeover, malicious bots, API abuse, and more — all in one solution. Our network is designed for agile teams and includes 40+ integrations with common DevOps tools and infrastructure platforms. With Fastly, you can build, deliver, scale, and secure your apps and APIs with confidence.

Learn more about security capabilities ->

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
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  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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