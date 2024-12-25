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Fastly HTTP/3 and Quic - WBR

Fastly’s support for QUIC and HTTP/3 are modernizing the internet to deliver better digital and secure experiences.

Content delivery

What are HTTP/3 and QUIC?

Web browsers, web servers, and other critical pieces of web infrastructure are getting support with the new standard HTTP/3, which uses QUIC. This is the modern version of HTTP, which web browsers use to communicate with web servers and send data back and forth.

As the internet’s protocols evolve, so too do our experiences using them. HTTP/3 is the third major version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol used to exchange information on the World Wide Web, and will do so over QUIC — the new transport protocol set to replace TCP. Together, HTTP/3 and QUIC are already seeing wide deployment with well over 500,000 services (and growing) using the new protocol globally. After more than six years of building, reframing, and refinement, these new protocols are primed to modernize the internet in a number of ways: deliver better digital experiences, empower faster innovation and built-in encryption, just to name a few. 

Fastly supports HTTP/3 over QUIC on our edge cloud network, which allows our customers to provide a better digital experience for their end users, but most notably for their mobile subscribers and subscribers in parts of the world that have unreliable Internet service.

HTTP/3 benefits:

Better digital experiences

Reduces latency and rebuffering Avoids head-of-line blocking both at the application and transport layer enabling reliable delivery and congestion control

Faster innovation

Using user space versus kernel development

Built-in encryption

Built in encryption (TLS 1.3)

The transport protocol we use needs to adapt and evolve if it is to continue serving as an effective glue between increasingly demanding applications and the chaotic underlying internet.

Deliver a better experience globally

QUIC allows web traffic to flow faster because it’s designed to avoid head-of-line blocking and offers a low-latency handshake that significantly reduces rebuffering. These innovations modernize the internet and improve digital experiences for all users, but especially for mobile users and those around the globe with less-than-reliable internet service.

Low latency-handshake:

Integrate deeper to innovate faster

Because QUIC runs in userspace, it integrates seamlessly with Fastly’s tooling, tracing, and logging infrastructure. This will eventually make it easier for developers to run and learn from experiments, enabling more rapid deployment and evolution of sites and apps.

Secure more with built-in encryption

TLS 1.3 — the latest version of the Transport Layer Security protocol — is built directly into QUIC. This design more effectively secures headers and metadata from third parties, ensuring more private, trustworthy connections than ever before. 



Related Resources

  • Loveholidays improves performance

    Loveholidays P75 time to first byte has improved by 18% for all clients with HTTP/3 enabled

    Read the blog

  • QUIC is now RFC 9000

    QUIC is a new latency-reducing, reliable, and secure internet transport protocol that is slated to replace TCP, the most commonly used transport today

  • Put your connection to the test

    Is your browser running on HTTP/3 and QUIC right now? We built http3.is to help.

    Test your connection

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
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  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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