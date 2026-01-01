Resources
Dig in on all the ways Fastly can help you do more.
All Content delivery resources
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- The Role of CDNs in Scaling eCommerce for High-Demand Periods
Get insights on managing peak season traffic, improving site performance, and protecting customer data.
- Fastly's Cloud CDN
Fastly's Cloud CDN
- What is the modern CDN and why is it important?
What is the modern CDN and why is it important?
- Uncovering the Cost-Savings of the Edge
Fastly, 451 Research and Contentful dive into the infrastructure and operational savings of compute at the edge.
- Future of Web Dev & Hosting: Build Performance Apps for Modern Web | Fastly
Join amazee.io, Fastly, Gatsby & Redmonk for a dynamic discussion on today’s most innovative application delivery and hosting solutions.
- Image Optimizer
In just a few clicks, you can automate workflows, reduce expenses, and speed up page load times to increase engagement. Present perfectly, regardless of device, every time.
- The CDN Showdown: Fastly Outpaces Akamai in Real-World Performance
As user expectations rise and milliseconds define outcomes, choosing a modern, high-speed CDN is no longer optional but a strategic imperative. Independent Google data shows Fastly consistently outperforms Akamai in real-world web performance.
- Race Past Cloud Storage Costs: How iRacing Delivers the World’s Premier Racing Simulation with Fastly Object Storage
Learn how Fastly Object Storage can seamlessly integrate into your workflow to help you cut storage costs.
- What’s the right CDN for you in 2026?
Learn the best methodologies to benchmark the top providers.
- CDN Performance Assessment
Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive?
- Fastly Object Storage
Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services.
- IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2024
Fastly is named a Leader in IDC MarketScape vendor assessment.
- Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats
Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust.
- Get Ready for the Holiday Traffic Surge
Prepare your website to handle increased visitor volumes effectively.
- Optimizing a Multi-CDN Infrastructure for Performance
Learn how optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure strategically can yield enormous performance benefits across your org and for your customers
- CDN services: Pros and Cons of Build Versus Buy
Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of building a global network vs. using existing CDN services.
- Global CDNs in China: What You Need to Know About Performance
For multinational organizations striving to succeed in China, delivering a hyper-fast digital experience is imperative. Learn how to select the right vendor.
- Cache the uncacheable, and save huge on egress
Cache hit ratio alone is not going to help your business' bottom line or provide the performance your users expect. Find out what you need to do to save big.