Uncovering the Cost-Savings of the Edge Fastly, 451 Research and Contentful dive into the infrastructure and operational savings of compute at the edge. Watch the webinar

Image Optimizer In just a few clicks, you can automate workflows, reduce expenses, and speed up page load times to increase engagement. Present perfectly, regardless of device, every time. Read more

The CDN Showdown: Fastly Outpaces Akamai in Real-World Performance As user expectations rise and milliseconds define outcomes, choosing a modern, high-speed CDN is no longer optional but a strategic imperative. Independent Google data shows Fastly consistently outperforms Akamai in real-world web performance. Read this datasheet

CDN Performance Assessment Is your Content Delivery Network (CDN) ready to serve content with the benefits your company needs to stay competitive? Read this datasheet

Fastly Object Storage Get zero-egress access to Object Storage from both our Compute and Content Delivery services. Read this datasheet

Healthcare Under Siege: How CDNs Are Neutralizing Online Threats Learn how healthcare’s online shift increases security risks. Sensitive data is a prime target, but outdated systems weaken defenses. In this industry report, we highlight how tools like CDNs and edge computing are key to protecting data and ensuring trust. Read this report

Optimizing a Multi-CDN Infrastructure for Performance Learn how optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure strategically can yield enormous performance benefits across your org and for your customers Read this solutions brief

CDN services: Pros and Cons of Build Versus Buy Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of building a global network vs. using existing CDN services. Read this solutions brief

Global CDNs in China: What You Need to Know About Performance For multinational organizations striving to succeed in China, delivering a hyper-fast digital experience is imperative. Learn how to select the right vendor. Read this solutions brief