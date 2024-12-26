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Content Delivery (CDN) Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally Live Streaming Deliver seamless live streaming experiences Streaming Video (VoD) Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiences Media Shield Optimize multi-CDN deployments On-the-Fly Packager Dynamically package on-demand video content in real time Image Optimizer Rapid image processing at the edge Load Balancer Granular control over routing decisions TLS Encryption Reduce the complexity of TLS management Origin Connect Connect directly to Fastly IP Addresses Easily manage IP addresses HTTP/3 & QUIC Modern protocols Domain Research API Instant, accurate domain name discovery Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAF Modern web app and API security, anywhere Bot Management Detect and mitigate bot attacks DDoS Protection Automated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacks API Security Secure your API endpoints Client-Side Protection Defend against client-side attacks AI Bot Management Stop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge Compute Take your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your users Key Value Store The fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database tools Websockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setup Developer SDKs Program the same services we use to build Fastly products Enterprise Serverless The most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of products AI Accelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic caching Object Storage Get direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees Programmable Cache Get full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN. MCP Server AI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time Logging Stream and analyze logs in real-time Edge Observer Explore live and historical traffic data Domain Inspector Assess domain level insights Origin Inspector View complete origin to edge insights Alerts Create notifications for service-related metrics Log Explorer & Insights Interact with actionable insights

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Professional Services Expert help to migrate or optimize your delivery service Live Entertainment Services Live streaming experiences that scale with your audiences Support Plans World class support from start to finish Managed CDN Maximized control and flexibility Managed Security Expertly managed web application protection Customer Support Fastly Support helping you grow better, together

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Streaming Media Deliver stellar live and on-demand streaming Emerging Media High performance for emerging media brands Digital Publishing Real-time journalism with improved reader experiences Retail & eCommerce Fast, personalized experiences at scale Financial Services Integrated security to protect customer data High Tech Instantly scale your performance as you grow Travel & Hospitality Online tailored experiences for your guests and visitors Online Education Deliver secure learning experiences at scale Gaming Fuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloads iGaming Deliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
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Fastly Logging WBR

Fastly Logging provides rich, customizable real-time log data to let you uncover vulnerabilities and inefficiencies.

Observability

Introduction

As the world becomes increasingly digital, secure and seamless online experiences are becoming table stakes to retain business and grow new revenue. Real-time visibility into your infrastructure and user experience is critical to identify issues before they impact you and your customers. 

Fastly Logging provides rich, customizable log data in real time to uncover vulnerabilities and inefficiencies quickly. Configure a logging set up to fit your unique business needs with a variety of supported endpoints and professional service offerings.

Real-time logging

Log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses in real-time and get the crucial visibility you need to monitor for security threats, troubleshoot performance issues, and innovate at the edge. And, because we believe your log data belongs to you, we don’t store logs.

Log streaming

We deliver real-time, customizable logs to an extensive variety of supported endpoints to enhance your business workflows. Dig into any aspect of a request or response to diagnose problems and understand how your customers are engaging with your web properties.

Logging Insights

Get the most out of your Fastly deployment without tying up scarce IT or engineering resources. This professional services offering provides you with a guided customization of preconfigured Sumo Logic dashboards tailored to your specific business needs.

High visibility so you can operate efficiently

Customers use our real-time logging capabilities to address many use cases, from supporting their security and compliance needs to enhancing business operations and optimizing technical workflows.

Security and compliance 

Monitor and improve your security 

Uncover threats and vulnerabilities quickly by using log data to trigger third-party notifications or alerts whenever specific log content appears or a threshold is reached. When issues occur, use detailed logs to investigate and make data-driven decisions quickly.

Satisfy compliance mandates 

Many compliance standards and legal regulations require maintaining an audit trail showing who has accessed, modified, or deleted data. Stream Fastly logs to your logging provider of choice to record and preserve the data required to satisfy those mandates.

"Now we can stream live syslog data, addressing problems as they happen. This is especially beneficial for security issues; by gathering together information gleaned from streaming logs, we can determine both the popularity and vulnerability of certain components."

Sonatype

Improve business operations

Provide better user support 

Providing production support to users is difficult when they cannot describe the problem accurately. Enable your help desk team to rapidly resolve issues by using detailed log files to understand and reproduce user behaviors leading up to the problem. 

Innovate and increase revenue 

Stay ahead of the competition by using insights to track how users interact with your application and uncover opportunities to improve the experience and increase revenue. Customize logs to understand where you can monetize or upgrade users. 

Identify areas to increase efficiency

Monitor performance and trends to identify opportunities to improve infrastructure and reduce costs. Ongoing log analysis can reveal opportunities to reduce overall content download times or improve your cache hit ratio.

"It’s so helpful to have more data and real-time log delivery at our fingertips. We can jump into the logs right away and get to the root cause of why something’s happening."

Shopify

Optimize technical workflows

Enhance quality of service 

Bolster your monitoring capabilities with detailed log data. Establish a baseline of normal request and response data to detect and troubleshoot issues before they impact your customers. 

Support CI/CD 

Embrace continuous improvement processes and enhance your customer experience. With real-time data from Fastly Logging, you can confidently ship new code knowing any errors can be quickly identified and rolled back. 

Understand and refine your IT operations 

Move away from reactive troubleshooting by combining Fastly logs with analytics to identify trouble spots and perform proactive maintenance on your systems.

"Traditionally we’ve lacked actual edge nodes giving us logs for every request that’s coming in — Fastly offers us that kind of immediate visibility while giving us the opportunity to experiment."

FuboTV

With customization and information in real-time, the Fastly Logging solutions give you the competitive edge you need to stay ahead in a crowded market. To learn more about these solutions, please contact us at sales@fastly.com.


Related Resources

Our network map

A more powerful global network

We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.

Take a closer look
An illustration with a grayscale globe covered by red location pins

  • On average

    <150 ms

    regional mean purge time with Instant Purge™ to clear cached content globally

    1

  • More than

    5 trillion

    Daily requests served

    2

  • Almost

    90%

    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode

    3

  • Key Fact

    587 Tbps

    Edge Capacity

    4

  • Up to

    32%

    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs

    5

Support Plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

  • Standard

    Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

  • Gold

    Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

  • Enterprise

    Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

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